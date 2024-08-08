Nova Scotia supporting new housing units for those experiencing homelessness

Welcome Housing and Support Services is opening a new site in Dartmouth, N.S., with 55 supportive housing units for people experiencing homelessness in the province. The non-profit organization now operates 132 affordable housing units for independent people who benefit from support services.

Minister of Community Services Brendan Maguire said in a news release the supportive housing units provide people a safe home with additional on-site supports, including employment, health care and financial services.

“We’re working with partners and service providers like Welcome Housing to ensure supportive housing residents are set up for success as they move along their path to a permanent home,” Maguire said.

Residents began moving into the new supportive units last week with plans to move in approximately 10 new residents each week until the units are full.

The executive director for Welcome Housing Laura MacKay their model includes support, events and programming to strengthen the community.

““Welcome Housing is very pleased to be able to increase affordable housing by 55 rooms, which will benefit so many people currently without a safe space to live,” MacKay said.

Nova Scotia is spending more than $684,000 per year on the new supportive units. There are 710 supportive housing units across the province, with 541 created since 2021. More than 200 new units are expected to open by the end of December 2024.

