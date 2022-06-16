Nova Scotia Teachers Union ponders how to restore gains taken by unconstitutional law

Teachers participate in a one-day, provincewide strike to protest legislation imposing a four-year contract, outside the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Teachers participate in a one-day, provincewide strike to protest legislation imposing a four-year contract, outside the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death

Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island