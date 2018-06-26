

In the province known as Canada’s Ocean Playground, there’s a new effort to protect what might be considered the sandbox.

Ecologists are teaming up with government to come up with better ways to protect the beaches and coastline from rising sea levels and want to encourage anyone to have their say – especially those who love to enjoy the province’s beautiful coastline.

Nova Scotia’s provincial government says it wants to do more to protect that view.

“Today, we are announcing that we're launching an online survey for Nova Scotians to have their input, and that will help formulate our new act,” said Environment Minister Iain Rankin.

This online survey is a chance for Nova Scotians to weigh in on what they would like to see done to preserve the province's 13,000-kilometre coastline -- something environmental activists have waited years to hear.

“We're very encouraged that this government has committed to creating a coastal protection act at this time,” said Nancy Anningsonof the Ecology Action Centre in Halifax.

The Maritimes are experiencing more extreme weather, coastal surges, and rising sea levels.

Those pushing for the legislation say that makes the need to create rules on what can and can't be done along the coast more urgent.

Anningson said some areas are “settling” and

“We’re seeing the effects even more acutely than other jurisdictions.”

The new rules would define a specific coastal zone. That will affect anyone who lives, or wants to live, along the coast.

Rankin says that means ensuring that we are smarter in terms of planning and where we people are allowed to build.

“When we put expensive homes and people at risk from storm surge, or from inevitable falling in, should taxpayers be responsible for that?” asked Anningson.

A question they hope to answer with the online survey.

Anyone who wants to have a say in the online public consultation can do so by Aug. 17th.

There's no date set yet for the proposed legislation to be introduced.

