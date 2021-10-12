Nova Scotia throne speech pledges reforms to health-care system, fixed election date

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says finding solutions for the province's ailing health system is at the "forefront" of its priorities.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc delivered the new government's first speech from the throne on Tuesday, which repeated promises made during the summer's election campaign.

The government says it will offer incentives to recruit and retain more health-care workers.

It promises to create a retirement fund for full-time physicians and reduce wait lists for medical procedures by extending operating room hours.

The government says it will grant all Nova Scotians access to mental health services, as part of what it says will be "the most progressive mental health support system in Canada."

The Tories are also promising legislation that will set fixed election dates, making Nova Scotia the last province in the country to adopt the measure.

The 64th general assembly of the Nova Scotia legislature opened this afternoon with Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc delivering the speech from the throne pic.twitter.com/4uj1VpvYee — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) October 12, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.