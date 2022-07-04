Nova Scotia to lift all public COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday
Nova Scotia’s top doctor says remaining COVID-19 restrictions for the general public will be lifted Wednesday.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said Monday “this is the right time” to lift restrictions, but noted most restrictions in high-risk settings will remain.
“Although we expect to see smaller waves of COVID-19 variants over the summer, our high vaccine coverage and low risk of severe disease from Omicron variants make it manageable as we learn to live with COVID-19," said Strang in a release.
"The pandemic is not over. But Nova Scotians have the tools and resources to make the right decisions to keep each other safe."
The province is also getting rid of its weekly COVID-19 updates and switching to a monthly report. It will come out on the 15th of every month and will reflect the COVID-19 epidemiology in the province for the previous month.
The first monthly report, for June, will be released on July 15.
However, the province will continue to update its COVID-19 dashboard each week.
Last week, the province reported four deaths, 28 new hospital admissions, and more than 1,400 new cases in its weekly COVID-19 update.
Effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 6:
Isolation
- isolation shifts from being mandatory to strongly recommended for people who test positive for COVID-19
- it is also strongly recommended that people who have symptoms such as a cough, sore throat or fever isolate until feeling better
- it is still important for people with symptoms to avoid high-risk settings and people at higher risk
- if a workplace has occupational health policies that are stricter than the general public health recommendations, such as mandatory masking or isolation requirements, people must continue to follow those policies.
Masks
- will shift from strongly recommended to optional
- masks are still strongly recommended for people who are ill or in a crowded indoor setting
- for people who have COVID-19 symptoms but cannot isolate, it is strongly recommended they wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public places, on public transit and crowded areas
- it is each person's own decision whether to wear a mask, weighing their risk factors and comfort and those of people around them
Testing
- people with symptoms will still have access to COVID-19 testing at testing centres across the province
- people with symptoms who are in a low-risk category in their self-assessment will have access to rapid tests only and will not receive a PCR test whether or not they test positive on a rapid test
- higher risk people and those who work or live in higher-risk congregate settings still have access to PCR testing, and it is still recommended
- Nova Scotia will no longer offer testing for those without COVID-19 symptoms
- rapid tests will continue to be available for pickup at public libraries and MLA offices, but people who are sick should not go
Long-Term Care, Corrections Facilities, Shelters and Transition Houses
- to align with the policy at hospitals, designated caregivers and visitors will no longer need proof of vaccination to visit
- designated caregivers and visitors will be able to remove their masks when visiting in a private area or while outdoors
- seven-day isolation for residents who test positive for COVID-19 continues to be required
