Nova Scotia to offer jobs to all graduating nurses

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia will offer jobs to all nurses who graduate from universities and the Nova Scotia Community College over the next five years.

N.S. Premier Tim Houston made the announcement Thursday morning in the legislature that every nurse who wants a job in Nova Scotia, from the current graduating class until 2026, will be guaranteed one with Nova Scotia Health, the IWK or the continuing care sector.

"We are taking bold action to solve the healthcare problems in Nova Scotia," said Premier Houston in the statement. "Every nursing graduate coming out of a Nova Scotia school over the next five years has a standing offer to work right here. I want nursing students to know we are not taking them for granted, and I hope this shows how much we value them and their skill, energy and compassion."

The initiative will be overseen by the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment. The province says all graduating nurses will receive information about available opportunities and receive job offers.

"Nurses are needed in so many areas across Nova Scotia - it's part of why I want to become a nurse,” said Anika Daclan, Co-president, Dalhousie University Nursing Society and Nursing Student. ”A guaranteed job offer to work in Nova Scotia when I graduate takes some of the pressure off as I complete my studies. This is the kind of forward thinking we need to keep new nursing grads here in the province."

Each year, Nova Scotia graduates about 700 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, who are educated at Dalhousie University, St. Francis Xavier University, Cape Breton University, Université Sainte-Anne and the Nova Scotia Community College.

"I've been a registered nurse for 30 years, and I remember being a student about to graduate - there are a lot of factors to consider when determining where to work,” said Michelle Thompson, Health and Wellness Minister in a release. “As the next generation of nursing students considers their options, we want them to know there are many great job opportunities for them in various areas and locations, right here in Nova Scotia. There is a place for them in our healthcare system."