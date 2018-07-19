

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Nova Scotians living in homeless shelters and transition houses will begin receiving a monthly allowance in October.

The Department of Community Services announced today that the province will spend $11 million to provide about $100 a month to help people buy things like personal hygiene items and other essentials.

The allowance would be available to any Nova Scotian eligible for income assistance living in a shelter or transition house.

The province also says it is doubling the poverty reduction credit -- a quarterly payment to eligible Nova Scotians on income assistance -- to $500 a year.

As well, in October, it will introduce the first part of the Standard Household Rate, a wage exemption allowing some people to keep more of their earnings before seeing a reduction of income assistance.

Melissa Phillips, director of homelessness with Shelter Nova Scotia, says the combination of these investments will help lessen the burden of poverty for low-income Nova Scotians.