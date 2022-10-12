Nova Scotia to provide office space for some doctors as recruiting incentive

HALIFAX -

The Nova Scotia government is getting creative in its bid to reduce the province's long wait list for family doctors.

Premier Tim Houston said today his government is willing to provide office space for some newly graduated physicians or for doctors who have recently moved to the province.

Houston says allowing doctors to save on overhead fees will help them establish their practices before they move to a permanent clinic.

The free office space is among two projects announced today to increase access to primary health-care in the province.

The second project involves establishing a team of physiotherapists, pharmacists, nurses and occupational therapists to care for patients with chronic diseases in order to free up doctors and nurse practitioners to see more patients.

Nova Scotia is investing $6.3 million over four years into both programs.

As of Sept. 1, there were more than 110,600 Nova Scotians on wait lists for a family doctor or nurse practitioner -- up from about 75,200 people at the same time last year.

