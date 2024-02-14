ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia to spend $1.6 billion on hospitals, schools and roads in 2024-25

    Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The Nova Scotia government says it will spend just over $1.6 billion on capital projects such as hospitals, schools and roads in the coming fiscal year.

    Overall capital spending for 2024-25 is $8 million more than the record capital plan tabled for the current fiscal year.

    Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says the health sector will get the largest portion of the funding at $593 million, including $301.7 million for the province's two biggest hospital projects in Halifax and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

    There is also $483.3 million for highway and road projects while $208.5 million will go to build and renovate schools, with four new schools expected to open in 2024.

    MacMaster says $15.5 million has been allocated to help with preliminary work on 222 new public housing units that were announced with the federal government in September.

    Meanwhile, $20 million will go toward ongoing repairs of roads and bridges damaged by severe rain and flooding in July.

    MacMaster said he will be tabling the 2024-25 provincial budget on Feb. 29.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's carbon tax rebate system has been rebranded, policy unchanged

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News