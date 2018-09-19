

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Liberal government has allocated $2.8 million for nine new medical specialist doctor positions.

Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey says recruitment is underway for jobs including a pediatric respirologist, pediatric ophthalmologist, thoracic surgeon and anaesthetist.

Delorey says three of the positions have already been recruited as efforts continue to fill the other six positions.

He says the money for the positions was included in the 2018-19 budget.

The positions, which reflect the areas of greatest need, are to be spread across the province and the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Wednesday's announcement follows a commitment last week to fund 15 new seats at Dalhousie University's medical school for medical specialist residencies that would focus on training doctors in under serviced areas of Nova Scotia.

Delorey said the creation of the new specialist positions is part of the master agreement with Doctors Nova Scotia that was signed in 2016.

The minister said while the latest announcements are part of the planning process, they are also a recognition that more work needs to be done in a province plagued by ongoing doctor shortages.

"It's really us taking a comprehensive look at the needs of the system and responding to that," he said.

Progressive Conservative MLA Alfie MacLeod called the announcement a positive step, but he said it does little to help patients who don't have family doctors and who often need one to get a referral to a specialist.

MacLeod said more initiatives are needed, including steps to make it easier for internationally trained doctors to come to Nova Scotia to work.

"What you need to be doing is looking at the doctors that we already have here and say, 'Look, do you know people that want to come here?"' said MacLeod.

"We need specialists but we also need family doctors."