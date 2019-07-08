

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia says it will announce changes to the gender options on the province's identity documents.

Patricia Arab, the minister for Service Nova Scotia and Internal Affairs, will make the announcement at Halifax's downtown library on Tuesday.

The province has previously announced measures giving Nova Scotians who don't exclusively identify as male or female the option of choosing 'X' on their birth certificates.

Last September, it unveiled amendments to the Vital Statistics Act that also made the display of the sex field optional on birth certificates, and waived the $24.95 fee to change the sex indicator.

Another change removed the requirement for anyone 16 or older to get a statement from a health professional to change the sex indicator on their birth certificate.

Geoff MacLellan, the then-minister for Service Nova Scotia, said those changes were about making Nova Scotia more inclusive and were "the right thing to do."

At the time, Nova Scotia joined Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta, Yukon and the Northwest Territories in offering 'X' as an option for gender identity.

Saskatchewan and Ontario have the option to not display the sex field on birth certificates, while the federal government uses 'X' on passports.

MacLellan said about 100 people applied to make the gender change in 2017.