Nova Scotia to update preparations for novel coronavirus
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government will provide an update Friday afternoon on health system preparations for Covid-19.
To date, there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the province.
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health will be one of the officials delivering the update.
In New Brunswick, there have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus.
However, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus, a spokesperson says government of New Brunswick's work-related travel to "countries or regions for which active health travel notices have been issued (China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Northern Italy, Singapore, South Korea) is suspended until further notice".