HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government will provide an update Friday afternoon on health system preparations for Covid-19.

To date, there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the province.

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health will be one of the officials delivering the update.

In New Brunswick, there have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus.

However, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus, a spokesperson says government of New Brunswick's work-related travel to "countries or regions for which active health travel notices have been issued (China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Northern Italy, Singapore, South Korea) is suspended until further notice".