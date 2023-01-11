Nova Scotia toddler takes chicken along on her backyard winter adventures

While many Nova Scotia children have been enjoying playing in the snow for the first time this winter, not all of them have a feathered friend in tow.

Friday, CTV Morning Live Atlantic asked viewers to share photos of their favourite winter activity -- and one really stood out among the rest.

Emily McMullen shared a photo with the comment: “My daughter Aubrey loves to pull our chickens around in her sled and surprisingly the chickens like it too!”

Intrigued, CTV News at 5 sent multi-media journalist Mike Lamb to their home in Mount Uniacke, N.S., to meet the three-year-old who brings new meaning to playing chicken.

“She loves her chicken, she wants to come out every morning. Come and feed them, say 'hello,' 'good morning' to them,” says McMullen.

“Then one day she was out here playing and her papa decided to plop one of the chickens in the sled and the chicken just stayed with it and enjoyed the ride -- he was along for it.”

Now Aubrey, dressed in her bright pink snowsuit, pulls Sally the chicken around her backyard so they can both have fun in the winter weather.

Aubrey also helps collect the chicken’s eggs, although there are a few casualties.

“Do you help papa come out and collect the eggs?” McMullen asked.

“Yes, but I broke one,” said Aubrey.

The chickens aren’t the McMullens only backyard animal.

“We moved here (in) 2019 and we got chickens and then they’ve been with us since,” McMullen says. “And then, just last summer, we got the two goats.”

The goats -- named Bobby and Bruno -- also play with Aubrey and jump in her little blue sled.