HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative leader is buoyant today on the eve of the provincial election.

Tim Houston appeared before a group of supporters in a Halifax-area strip mall parking lot and told reporters no one gave his party a chance at the start of the campaign.

But the Tory leader says the situation has changed and the election is going to be much closer than originally believed.

Houston says his campaign hit on a winning message by almost exclusively focusing on the need to invest massively in the health-care system.

He appeared with 10 Halifax-area candidates today, saying he believes the party will do well across the city's crucial 21 ridings.

Houston is scheduled to campaign in central and northeastern Nova Scotia to wrap up the campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2021.