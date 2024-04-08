Nova Scotia town seeking novel approach to dealing with unruly university students
A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source.
Last week, the town of Wolfville -- home to Acadia University -- received a draft study that draws some lessons from the inquiry that investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that claimed 22 lives.
The inquiry, formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC), found widespread failures in how the RCMP responded to the killings. In March 2023, it issued 130 recommendations to improve public safety, a majority of which apply in some form to the Mounties.
In the introduction to the Acadia study, criminology professor Stephen Schneider says the town specifically asked him to explore alternatives to the RCMP in addressing community safety issues.
Schneider, who teaches at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, says the final report from the inquiry concluded that while police remain key to protecting the public, they should not be the primary responders to certain calls for help.
"In its recommendations regarding the dual public health emergencies of mental health illnesses and violence against women, the MCC recommends 'decentring justice,"' Schneider says in the 160-page report.
"This means replacing police as primary responders for many types of calls for service with health-care or social-welfare professionals. The MCC also emphasized the need for more community-based solutions."
That's exactly what Schneider is proposing for Wolfville's challenges with disorderly students.
"There have long been calls for policymakers to consider alternative approaches, particularly those that address the social determinants of crime and violence," his study says.
"However, the traditional reactive law enforcement approach predominates, while problem-solving measures are lacking to tackle root causes and minimize risk factors. The absence of a systematic ... approach results in fragmented responses that mostly address the symptoms of deeper social problems."
In Wolfville, where Acadia's 3,000 students make up half the town's population during the academic year, local residents have long complained about their young neighbours routinely making life miserable.
"These nuisance issues range from loud and raucous parties and public drunkenness to vandalism and trespassing," the study says. "Late-night disturbances, often resulting from students transitioning from bars to residential areas, are a common occurrence. More concerning is intimidating and harassing behaviour fuelled by excessive drinking."
In 2011, a first-year Acadia student died after a night of heavy drinking. And a report that year on alcohol harms in selected Nova Scotia towns cited an RCMP estimate that one-third of their calls in Wolfville were alcohol-related.
"This is attributed to a culture of binge drinking among students," the report says. "Kings District RCMP officials and victims' advocates ... attest that liquor is a significant risk factor for gendered-based violence, including domestic and sexualized violence."
Again, Schneider's report cites the Mass Casualty Commission, which concluded that violence against women has become a national epidemic.
"Wolfville is at an elevated risk of sexualized violence," the study says. "Post-secondary students have higher rates of sexualized violence relative to the general population, which is compounded by the availability of alcohol."
In October 2021, the RCMP confirmed that arrests were made and fines were handed to students who gathered by the hundreds to party on the town's streets. At the time, a university spokesman said the institution was "deeply disappointed" in the conduct of students who "gathered noisily" and damaged property.
"The issues faced by Wolfville are common in many college towns and cities that host large student populations," Schneider's study says. It attributes the poor behaviour among post-secondary students, in part, to the intense pressures they face.
"Because of the COVID-19 epidemic and additional stressors such as toxic social media, the number of people suffering from anxiety and depression has mushroomed in recent years," the report says, adding that millennials and generation Z are also facing stagnant wages, a lower standard of living, affordability issues, cellphone addictions, cyberbullying, a synthetic drug epidemic and the climate change crisis.
"These issues have taken a toll, creating a dystopian vision of their future and contributing to a mental health epidemic among young people."
The town has responded by establishing committees to control high-risk off-campus events. And Acadia is doing more to support students' mental health and address sexualized violence, the report says.
As a result, the town's relationship with the university has improved, the town said in an information report. "While road safety continues to be a major concern for our community, nuisance party issues have declined thanks to a community safety approach and harm reduction strategies," the report says.
Schneider's study says the town should consider establishing a five-year pilot project that would apply a "community safety and wellness model," which he described as a community-based alternative to the RCMP.
The project would be led by an independent non-profit society, which would include a crime prevention working group, a social development working group and a community navigator. The crime prevention group would include representatives from the town, Acadia University, the Acadia Students' Union, the RCMP, the provincial Justice Department, licensed establishments and property owners.
Town council is expecting a final report from Schneider this spring before it takes any action.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse set to bring darkness and celestial awe to Canadian crowds
A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
'Overwhelming support' for disability benefit complicated by slow implementation, survey finds
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the federal government’s budget next week, new data suggests overwhelming support for the Canada Disability Benefit, a form of financial support for people living with disabilities signed into law last June.
Many Canadians still feeling squeezed even as debt worries ease: insolvency firm
Some Canadians are feeling a little more optimistic about their debt with the prospect of interest rate cuts on the horizon, said MNP Ltd.
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
How will the weather impact solar eclipse viewing in Toronto?
There’s a chance viewing the solar eclipse in Toronto on Monday could be hampered by cloud cover, but skywatchers should still be able to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event, if weather permits.
-
When the eclipse will peak in your community
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Calgary
-
How Calgarians can safely view Monday's solar eclipse
A highly-anticipated total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of eastern Canada on Monday, April 8, but there are opportunities to witness the rare celestial event in Calgary.
-
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
-
Second-ever 'exceptional player' to be introduced into WHL
The Western Hockey League is expected to introduce its newest 'exceptional player' on Monday in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Saddle Lake woman kidnapped during break-in: RCMP
A 49-year-old woman was kidnapped from a home on Saddle Lake, a First Nations community northwest of Edmonton, Sunday evening, police say.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
'I just thought it was foolish': St. Albert woman collects thousands of signatures against Millennium Park plans
Thousands of St. Albertans have weighed in on a new park some say is not worth the financial or environmental impact.
Montreal
-
It's solar eclipse day: Are you ready for it?
The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
Man arrested at hospital after gunfire in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man has been arrested in connection with gunfire that occurred in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Four-vehicle pile-up injures two in Saint-Hyacinthe
A multi-vehicle collision in Saint-Hyacinthe has left two people injured.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
-
Cloudy skies threaten to block solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies in Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's expected to be mainly cloudy in Ottawa between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
London
-
Live from Tillsonburg: CTV News will livestream the solar eclipse
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will begin to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
-
London police investigating fatal crash between motorcycle, vehicle
One person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
-
London's solar eclipse forecast
When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.
Barrie
-
$700K fire damage to family home
Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a home in Gravenhurst’s north end.
-
Alliston girl missing
A young teenage girl is missing from Alliston.
-
Golf-club swinging trespasser busted
An irate man used a golf club as a weapon in Meaford.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern police stop 2 impaired drivers in 2 minutes
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
-
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
-
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
Kitchener
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
Free solar eclipse glasses giveaway in Kitchener draws hundreds
People were up bright and early to try to get their hands on some highly coveted solar eclipse glasses ahead of Monday’s once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies in avalanche in Switzerland
The Department of National Defence is mourning the loss of a member of the Canadian Armed Forces
Windsor
-
Charges laid after 3 suspects deface elementary school with hate-motivated graffiti
Three suspects, including two youths, are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an east end elementary school over the weekend and defacing it with hate-motivated graffiti.
-
2 men suffer head, neck injuries after assault outside bar: Windsor police
Four suspects have been charged and one remains outstanding after two victims were repeatedly struck with beer bottles and kicked outside an Ouelette Avenue bar early Saturday morning.
-
Solar eclipse forecast for Windsor-Essex
According to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), weather permitting, the eclipse will be visibly in several parts of the region.
Winnipeg
-
Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Registration begins for Manitoba campsites
Registration has officially begun for campsites in Manitoba.
-
Hair straightener the cause of one of two fires in Winnipeg Saturday night
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Saturday with crews responding to two fires, including one that was caused by a hair straightener.
Regina
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
Here's when Saskatchewan can expect to see a total solar eclipse
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year's total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
-
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
Saskatoon
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
-
While you watch the eclipse, you'll also be able to feel it
Changes to temperature, wind speed and humidity occur as the moon crosses in front of the sun and casts a shadow on Earth’s surface during a solar eclipse. Here's what the eclipse will feel like for people in the path of totality.
Vancouver
-
Rainfall warning in place for parts of Metro Vancouver, snow expected on Coquihalla Highway
Parts of Metro Vancouver are being advised to brace for a soggy start to the week with a rainfall warning in place for some cities.
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Crews battle large fire at mill in Delta
Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze at a lumber mill in Delta after a large pile of wood caught fire overnight Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Federal Liberals announce billions to build Canada's AI capacity
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.
-
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.