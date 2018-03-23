

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia says a record number of tourists came to the province last year.

The Tourism Department says 2.4 million people visited Nova Scotia, an increase of nine per cent over the previous year.

It says the figures make 2017 its best year in history.

The department estimates visitors spent $2.7 billion in the province.

Visitation by road was up seven per cent, while visitation by air increased 13 per cent.