Nova Scotia wells running dry as drought conditions persist in region

A drought that has created the need to limit water use in parts of Halifax is being felt elsewhere, where wells are running dry.

Mike Smith delivers water to areas between Chester and Bridgewater along Nova Scotia’s south shore.

He is one of three drivers and says it’s been busier than normal for this time of year.

“I'm putting 6,000 litres in here,” Smith said as he poured water into a well in Chester.

“Normally when it's hot in the summertime but now it's late in the year now."

The dry conditions aren't new for the Municipality of Chester.

Mike Smith fills a well with water in Chester, N.S., on Nov. 18, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Jonathan MacInnis)

To help residents combat the lack of water, officials started a Water Distribution Program about eight years ago. One ticket is good for a four-litre jug.

“They come in and get a coupon for so many litres a day per person for household units,” says public works director Fred Whynot.

The program wasn't needed last year because of excessive rainfall. The record was in 2020, when 276 wells were reported dry.

“We have 649 participants which accounts for 294 wells,” says Whynot.

So far this year, almost 19,000 coupons have been handed out. The program is scheduled to run for at least another month.

A sign for the Water Distribution Program in Chester, N.S., is pictured on Nov. 18, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Jonathan MacInnis)

“Usually, it doesn't run this long, and we activated it Sept. 9 of this year and now we intend to run it until at least Dec. 15,” Whynot says.

If wells are still dry after that, a report will be presented to council to have the program extended.

Halifax Water continues to ask residents on the Lake Major system to voluntarily conserve water because of low levels in the supply that serves 118,000 people in North Preston, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage and Westphal.

