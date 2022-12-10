Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant issued for Kings County man

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Kings County, N.S., man in relation to a 2021 aggravated assault.

Kyle James Trahan, 25, is charged with:

aggravated assault

assault

overcoming resistance to commit an offence

two counts of uttering threats

mischief over $5,000

According to police, Trahan failed to attend court in relation to the aggravated assault incident, triggering the warrant.

Police say Trahan’s last known address was in Kentville. Officers made several attempts to locate Trahan, but are now asking the public for help.

Trahan is described as six-foot-one and 212 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Trahan is aware he’s wanted by law enforcement and has failed to turn himself in.

Anyone who sees Trahan is asked to avoid approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on Trahan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kings District RCP at 902-679-5555 or 902-765-3317.