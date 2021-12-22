Nova Scotia will now send both positive and negative COVID-19 test results by email

Beginning Wednesday, most Nova Scotians will be able to receive their COVID-19 positive test results through an automated email.

Public health says, because of the significant increase of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, delivering both positive and negative test results by email will remove delays in contacting people. In addition to test results, the email will include instructions from public health.

In order to facilitate the process, Nova Scotians will be asked for their email and/or phone number, as well as their health card, when they go to their appointment at a COVID-19 testing centre or mobile testing unit.

“Email auto-notifications require the person to have a valid Nova Scotia health card (MSI). If someone provides an email address, results will be sent via email first. In cases where only a phone number is provided, negative results will be provided by phone (automated call) and positive results by text,” read a news release from public health Wednesday.

Nova Scotians will need the last four digits of their health card number to access their results by email or phone.

Public health says email results may be received 24 hours a day, seven days a week and reminds residents to check their junk mail folders for their test results. The email will come from noreply@nshealth.ca.