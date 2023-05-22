Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP

A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.

In a Monday news release, Guysborough County District RCMP said officers and other first responders were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 16 around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, a pickup truck travelling toward Antigonish collided with a car travelling toward Guysborough between Old Monastery Road and Reddys Hill Road.

The woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old Haver Boucher man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the truck, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Highway 16 was closed for about 10 hours while an RCMP reconstructionist conducted a preliminary investigation. The road has since reopened.

Police say there is no indication of impaired driving being a factor in the collision. The investigation remains active.