Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
In a Monday news release, Guysborough County District RCMP said officers and other first responders were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 16 around 5:30 p.m.
According to police, a pickup truck travelling toward Antigonish collided with a car travelling toward Guysborough between Old Monastery Road and Reddys Hill Road.
The woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 50-year-old Haver Boucher man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the truck, suffered minor injuries in the collision.
Highway 16 was closed for about 10 hours while an RCMP reconstructionist conducted a preliminary investigation. The road has since reopened.
Police say there is no indication of impaired driving being a factor in the collision. The investigation remains active.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
An Iranian nuclear facility is so deep underground that U.S. airstrikes likely couldn't reach it
Near a peak of the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of a last-ditch U.S. weapon designed to destroy such sites, according to experts and satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press.
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws targeting LGBTQ people, minorities
The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are 'openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.'
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
Waffle maker recalled in U.S., Canada, after reports of burn injuries
The risk of consumers being struck with burning pieces of waffle has prompted Health Canada to issue a recall for a specific waffle maker after several users were burned in the U.S.
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
May 2-4 weekend is here. Here’s what is open and closed on Victoria Day in Toronto this year.
Calgary
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
-
Out of control wildfire in Kootenay National Park continues to grow in size
An out of control wildfire continues to burn in Kootenay National Park in British Columbia, near the Alberta border.
-
Calgary police locate, capture suspect in downtown bus shooting
Police said Sunday afternoon that Theoran Yellowoldwoman was taken into custody without incident.
Montreal
-
What's open and closed in Montreal on Victoria Day/Patriots' Day
It's the unofficial kickoff to summer. National Patriots' Day, known as Victoria Day in the rest of Canada, is coming up on Monday, May 22. Here is a partial list of what will be open and closed in Montreal.
-
Montreal police investigate second arson in 16 days at St-Laurent business
Montreal police say they're investigating the second arson attack in just over two weeks at a business in the city's St-Laurent borough. Police spokeswoman Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says multiple windows were broken at the business and it appears that more than one incendiary device was thrown inside.
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police to give update on 1975 cold-case after suspect's body exhumed
Police will give an update of "capital importance" Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The update follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia. Franklin Maywood Romine, who died in 1982, was identified as the primary suspect after a new analysis technique uncovered his DNA on Prior's clothing.
Edmonton
-
Charges likely against male who had to be rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area: police
Mounties are seeking charges against a male who became stranded in an evacuation zone near Fox Creek on Friday and had to be rescued by helicopter.
-
Car, garage catch fire after driver hits power pole: EFRS
A car and a garage caught fire on Sunday morning after the driver of the car slammed into a power pole in west Edmonton.
-
'Distinguished gentlemen' ride motorcycles in Edmonton for a good cause
The 12th annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for motorcyclists was held in Edmonton on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Roundabout construction will close part of Sudbury’s Maley Drive this summer
Road construction this summer on Maley Drive will include a new roundabout aimed at addressing the traffic bottleneck at the corner of Frood Road and Lasalle Boulevard.
-
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
-
Mermaid sculpture finds permanent home alongside West Nipissing bay
A large mermaid sculpture, which was purchased by the Sturgeon Falls Beautification Group four years ago, has found a permanent resting place overlooking Minnehaha Bay.
London
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore rescue stations open in Ontario
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations have opened across the province to offer additional search and rescue services during the busy summer season.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.
The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
Winnipeg
-
'What we see here is a victory': Manito Ahbee Festival fulfils organizers' dreams
Some of the best Indigenous dancers and singers from across North America were in Winnipeg this weekend, participating in the 18th annual Manito Ahbee Festival.
-
Manitoba Public Insurance announces new leader amid review
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance has replaced its president and CEO with an interim leader amid a review the province ordered last month of the Crown-owned insurer.
-
'Literally something here for everyone': St. Norbert Farmers' Market opens outdoor area
The outdoor portion of the St. Norbert Farmers' Market is now open for the season for anyone looking to shop for locally-grown food, peruse hand-crafted items, or even take a pony ride.
Ottawa
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Okay, it shouldn't rain today: Sunny Victoria Day in Ottawa
It's shaping up to be a pleasant and sunny Victoria Day in Ottawa, with no forecast precipitation.
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa this Victoria Day long weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Fred Sasakmoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
-
Boots on the ground, eyes in the sky: satellites increasingly used to fight wildfires
Eyes in the sky are becoming an increasingly important tool for boots on the ground when it comes to fighting wildfires, experts say, as data from a growing number of satellites give firefighters new tools to predict fire behaviour and analyze its consequences.
-
Air quality statements persist as 26 wildfires remain active in Saskatchewan: SPSA
Smoky conditions are causing issues for air quality and visibility conditions across vast swathes of Saskatchewan as wildfires in the north persist.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver drowning victim remembered as 'beautiful soul'
A West Vancouver man who drowned trying to save his dog was a dedicated community volunteer, a beloved son and brother, a newlywed, and someone who "saw the very best in humanity," according to the city's mayor.
-
'We can achieve our goals': Female Afghan students thank B.C. man for online schooling
A new resident to B.C. is helping hundreds of Afghan women and girls continue their education.
-
‘It’s still killing people’: Mom frustrated over latest overdose deaths data
The latest data from the BC Coroners Service reveals six to seven people lose their lives to the drug overdose crisis each day. If the trend continues, B.C. is on track for yet another record-breaking year of overdose fatalities.
Regina
-
Death at Regina's Glen Elm Trailer Court now deemed a homicide, police say
Regina police are now treating the death of a 40-year-old Regina man at the Glen Elm Trailer Court as a homicide.
-
'Some real conversation': Second annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride brings style to Regina's streets
Motorists in Regina may have been prone to some double takes today when they noticed a group of bikers dressed to the nines.
-
Boots on the ground, eyes in the sky: satellites increasingly used to fight wildfires
Eyes in the sky are becoming an increasingly important tool for boots on the ground when it comes to fighting wildfires, experts say, as data from a growing number of satellites give firefighters new tools to predict fire behaviour and analyze its consequences.
Vancouver Island
-
Fire engulfs Comox gas station after car hits fuel pump
Several people were forced flee their homes after a Comox gas station burst into flames Saturday evening.
-
Nanaimo family stranded in Rome after flight cancelled due to near pilot strike at WestJet
A smooth weekend hasn’t been the case for some Island travellers. Many have come to expect busy ferry terminals and roadways, but one Nanaimo family has been caught up in a near strike at WestJet.
-
'The Star Dude': B.C. man building the world's largest pair of binoculars
Port Alberni's David Gibney has had stars in his eyes for decades, and is about to realize his life's ambition — creating what he claims is the world’s largest pair of binoculars.