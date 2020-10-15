HALIFAX -- A woman has died after her vehicle left the road in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 1 in Marshalltown, N.S., around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found a badly-damaged vehicle in the ditch and say the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The 42-year-old Digby woman was taken to hospital, where she died early Thursday morning. Her name has not been released.

Police say there was no one else inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions while police attended the scene. It has since reopened.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.