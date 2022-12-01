Nova Scotia woman keeps making waves with artwork

The ocean is a humbling force. At times, its waves are an entertaining dance.

The ocean has always drawn artist Katharine Burns in, which it why she has spent eight years painting it.

“And it’s changing every time I visit it. The light is different. The atmosphere is different. The waves, the wind, everything can look drastically different from day to day,” Burns said.

A year ago, the artist was working in cramped quarters in a spare bedroom.

She’s now built her own studio -- raising a roof and her potential.

“It’s incredible to finally have this space. And I really do think it’s going to improve my work,” she said.

Like her subject, her work gains momentum, with showings at galleries in Newfoundland and Toronto.

And this past year she’s seen more and more collectors and buyers.

“They’re not just from the ocean,” said Ineke Zigrossi with the Abozzo Gallery in Toronto. “We’re shipping to Europe and parts of the U.S. She just seems to captivate people.”

Nearly 80,000 people now follow her online. While she loves sharing her journey with the outside world, she’s focussed on what’s in front of her.

“Last year, I focussed a lot on tight up-close images of waves and I’m kind of stepping, lately been stepping back a bit and getting a broader composition and maybe including a bit more of the beach,” Burns said.

Introducing warmer shades has also stretched her abilities.

“So sunset colours. And just that switch in colour palettes, so cooler colours to warmer is a huge challenge for an artist,” she said.

A new phase in what has already been a dream come true.

“Art lovers and ocean lovers really made this happen,” Burns said.

“Having people appreciate it and love it and want to put it in their home is incredible and that’s just the icing on the cake.”