HALIFAX -- Fifteen years after she disappeared from her Grand Lake, N.S., home, police are still trying to find out what happened to Leonette Purcell.

The 56-year-old woman was last seen at her home the morning of Dec. 16, 2004. However, she wasn’t there when a family member returned home later that day.

Police say items in the home also appeared to be out of place or disturbed.

Police searched the area, but they failed to locate Purcell, and she has never been seen or heard from again.

Investigators believe her disappearance is suspicious.

Purcell is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She was five-foot-two and 135 pounds at the time of her disappearance.

The case has been added to the Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about Purcell’s disappearance is asked to contact the RCMP.