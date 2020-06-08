HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 1,059.

The province says the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 293 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

The Northwood long-term care home in Halifax is still reporting one active case of COVID-19, involving a resident.

One more staff member has recovered from the virus, so now all Northwood staff members have recovered from the virus.

The province did not report any additional deaths on Monday. Sixty-one Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19 and 53 of the deaths have involved Northwood residents.

Province working to reconcile data

The provincial government did not include any information about recoveries, hospitalizations, or negative test results in Monday’s news release.

During the pandemic, there has been confusion over the number of recovered and active cases reported by the province, which haven’t always matched up with the numbers reported at Northwood.

The number of cases and recoveries haven’t always made sense, either. On Sunday, the province was reporting 1,059 confirmed cases, 61 deaths and 999 recoveries, which would result in -1 active cases.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, has previously explained that the data comes from a number of sources and reporting periods differ. As a result, the data doesn’t always reconcile.

In Monday’s news release, the province says: “data sources are being reconciled and consolidated to ensure all publicly reported data comes from a single source, Panorama, the province's public health reporting system. Updated data will be reported this week.”

Nova Scotia reported its last case of COVID-19 on Sunday, when one new case was identified in the central zone.

Before Sunday, Nova Scotia had gone three days without a new case of the virus.

The Nova Scotia health authority’s central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality, has seen the largest number of cases in the province.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 908 cases

Northern zone: 45 cases

Eastern zone: 52 cases

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to June 14.

COVID-19 symptoms

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: