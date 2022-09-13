Nova Scotian agriculture industry facing massive shortage of seasonal workers
Allan Melvin has about 30 temporary foreign workers to help get his produce from the fields to the shelves. He anticipates the need to bring in help is only going to increase.
“Farms in the province have about 1,400 seasonal agriculture workers here this year. Our studies show, our projections by 2029 is that we will be short about 2,600 workers,” says Melvin, who is the first Vice President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture.
It’s a labour force many in agriculture have come to depend on, but not Peter Elderkin. He doesn’t have enough work to warrant bringing in temporary foreign workers. He is dependent on what has been a shrinking pool of local workers.
“We’re short help on the farm, we’re short help in the market, we’re looking at perhaps shutting the bakery down for a month because we don’t have enough people to bake,” Elderkin says.
Down the highway in Windsor, Glenn Dodge is covering up what is a very good grape crop. His operation is also too small to bring in temporary foreign workers.
“I’m not in a position to bring in foreign workers for that short of a period of time, and of course, everyone is doing the exact same thing at the same time that I am,” Dodge says.
Dodge needs a crew of eight to 10 people to pick his crop and he might need them earlier than usual.
“The season is way ahead of where it normally is as far as maturity is concerned. It’s been very hot, lots of sunshine and that’s what grapes like,” says the owner of Bent Ridge Winery.
As it becomes more difficult to attract locals to the fields, the agriculture industry will lean more heavily on foreign workers and advancements in machinery to fill the gap.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin returns home to Buckingham Palace in London
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why is Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lined with lead?
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which arrived in London from Edinburgh on Tuesday, is made out of English oak and lined with lead in a royal tradition dating back hundreds of years.
Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Business group opposes Sept. 19 statutory holiday for Queen
A group that represents Canadian businesses is urging provincial governments not to follow the federal government and make Monday, Sept. 19 a holiday.
Hockey Canada told Ottawa of its National Equity Fund in 2019
Hockey Canada asked the federal government in 2019 if it could self-govern its safe-sport cases, despite facing a 'significant potential claim.'
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin returns home to Buckingham Palace in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to London on Tuesday evening, making its way toward the monarch's home, Buckingham Palace, as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell.
North American markets tumble as U.S. stocks suffer worst drop since June 2020
North American markets tumbled Tuesday after the latest reading on U.S. inflation disappointed traders, with Canada's main stock index down more than 300 points and all three major U.S. stock indexes seeing their worst day since June 2020.
EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.
Indigenous residents question RCMP failure to issue warnings about N.S. mass shooter
An inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard today from Indigenous residents who complained about the RCMP's failure to issue timely warnings as the killer passed near two First Nations during his 13-hour rampage.
NEW | Suspect in GTA shooting rampage was a former employee of Milton auto body shop, cousin of victim says
New details are emerging about a gunman who fatally shot a Toronto police officer at a Mississauga coffee shop on Monday afternoon and then opened fire on three people at a Milton auto body shop less than an hour later, killing one of them.
Toronto
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
NEW
NEW | Suspect in GTA shooting rampage was a former employee of Milton auto body shop, cousin of victim says
New details are emerging about a gunman who fatally shot a Toronto police officer at a Mississauga coffee shop on Monday afternoon and then opened fire on three people at a Milton auto body shop less than an hour later, killing one of them.
-
Shakeel Ashraf identified as man fatally shot in Milton during GTA shooting rampage
The second man killed in a shooting rampage that spanned parts of the GTA on Monday afternoon has been identified.
Calgary
-
Alberta undecided on Monday's stat holiday marking Queen’s funeral
Alberta's government has not decided whether it will follow Ottawa’s lead in declaring a statutory holiday on Monday, marking the Queen’s state funeral.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Taber corn stand stickup leads to charges against 2 youth
Taber police say two youths are facing charges after they allegedly held up a roadside corn stand earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Quebec provincial party leaders reveal how much money they make, how many assets they have
Dominique Anglade is the richest of all the province's party leaders, with $12 million in assets, according to data provided by the Quebec Liberals.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Downpour leads to flooded metro stations and overflowing roads in Montreal
Heavy rainfall in Montreal resulted in overflowing streets, leaky roofs and flooded basements Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expected to announce bivalent COVID-19 vaccine this week: sources
Albertans will have access to the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot as early as next week, CTV News has learned. The Alberta government is expected to make the announcement later this week.
-
Alberta undecided on Monday's stat holiday marking Queen’s funeral
Alberta's government has not decided whether it will follow Ottawa’s lead in declaring a statutory holiday on Monday, marking the Queen’s state funeral.
-
Man accused of masturbating while following women in Edmonton arrested and charged
A 31-year-old man from Onoway, Alta., is facing a total of 15 charges after several women in Edmonton complained that he was masturbating in his car while following them.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard
A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Lasalle Boulevard near Barrydowne Road.
-
Northern Tories rally behind new Conservative leader
Tories in northern Ontario say they're ready to rally behind new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
London
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen
Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Richmond Row motorcycle stunt driver upsets witnesses, merchants
Witnesses are reacting with disdain after a motorcyclist was seen standing on a motorcycle while driving down Richmond Row in sight of London police officers over the weekend.
-
All clear given in London, St. Thomas following bomb threats against schools
Multiple schools in London were closed Tuesday morning after what St. Thomas police and London police describe as a bomb threat. According to London police, they were notified around 2 a.m. that a threat was received via email, referencing a school in the west end of the city.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to recognize day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The Government of Manitoba says it will recognize Sept. 19 as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II for non-essential government services and offices, but schools and child-care facilities will stay open.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Oakview Place abuse investigation: Two health-care aides facing assault charges
Two health-care aides are facing assault charges following an investigation into abuse allegations at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg.
-
Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
-
Ottawa-area woman grateful to mourn Queen in London
When Ellie Haine purchased her flight back to the United Kingdom, the dual British-Canadian citizen wasn’t expecting to be home for one of the most impactful moments of the British monarchy.
-
3,000 healthcare workers needed in Ottawa now, union says
Hospitals in Ottawa must add at least 3,000 staff to its workforce in order to maintain the current level of care, warns a union representing healthcare workers and paramedics.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say car in morning crash had weapons inside
Two men are in police custody following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
In sermon, Saskatoon pastor says some claims of abuse are 'exaggerated'
The pastor of a Saskatoon church connected to a private school where physical abuse allegedly occurred said he believes some of the claims are "exaggerated."
-
Sask. couple helped police find mass stabbing suspect
Richard Orenchuk doesn’t consider himself or his wife heroes, but once he got a call that Myles Sanderson may have stolen a vehicle from the property next to his, they wanted to do something.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. to observe national day of mourning for The Queen, keep schools closed
The B.C. government will observe the national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next week and keep schools closed across the province.
-
Meal-delivery worker who was stabbed in throat, chest in Vancouver still tried to fulfill order: witness
A student nurse who jumped into action to help a young delivery worker after he was stabbed in a random attack in Vancouver says she thinks those workers may need to receive more safety training.
-
Here's why Ryan Reynolds filmed his first colonoscopy
After losing a bet with a friend, Ryan Reynolds filmed his first colonoscopy and doctors made what they called a potentially life-saving discovery during the procedure.
Regina
-
Keesha Bitternose died from 'multiple injuries' of sharp and blunt force trauma: forensic pathologist
Keesha Bitternose died as a result of “multiple injuries,” including sharp and blunt force trauma as well as a possible gunshot wound, according to the autopsy results.
-
Sept. 19 not designated a public statutory holiday: Government of Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed Monday, Sept. 19 as a day of commemoration for Queen Elizabeth II, but did not designate it as a provincial public statuary holiday.
-
All 46 residents at Extendicare Elmview test positive for COVID-19
All 46 residents along with 15 staff members at Extendicare Elmview have tested positive for COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says system in crisis since 2020 must be transformed
Health Minister Adrian Dix says British Columbia has been in a health-care crisis since at least the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, while acknowledging there's urgent need for change. Dix spoke in Whistler today at the Union of B.C. Municipalities, an annual meeting of municipal politicians, during a plenary on health care.
-
B.C. premier to attend official commemoration service for Queen in Victoria
British Columbia will hold an official commemoration service and ceremonial procession to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II next week. The procession is expected to include Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and Premier John Horgan, as well as members of the Canadian military and other dignitaries.