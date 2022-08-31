Nova Scotian groups raise funds for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Monsoon rains and flooding are affecting more than 30 million people in Pakistan. Caused by weeks of heavy monsoon rains, the country is estimating $10 billion in damages.

Now, Nova Scotian’s are coming together to fundraise and support those affected by the natural disaster.

For Farhan Pir Muhammad, president of Pakistani Canadian Association of Nova Scotia, it had been weeks since he last spoke to friends living in Pakistan.

“They’re affected, their houses are destroyed [and] they are currently in the shelters. It’s definitely a difficult time,” said Muhammad.

With over 1,100 dead and many others missing, Muhammad said it’s important that the Maritime community does its part to help.

“Once the water [is] drained the picture will be [more] clear, but nobody knows [whether] the houses will remain. A lot of the towns and villages are completely demolished,” he said.

Normally, the Pakistani Canadian Association of Nova Scotia fundraises internally with its members.

However, since learning about the extent of destruction in the country, the organization has created a Go Fund Me page and expanded its partnership with other organizations, including Halifax mosques.

“Ultimately, we are all humans and we are one nation. So being one nation on a humanity ground, whatever we can do [to help] those is important to showing our good gesture and humanity,” said Muhammad.

On Aug. 28, Pakistan declared a state of emergency. With the conditions in the country worsening, The Canadian Red Cross is planning on making its way to Pakistan this weekend.

Sharan Livera, director of emergency operations for the Canadian Red Cross, said that Pakistan is in dire need of help.

“This emergency has affected one-third of the entire country, which is significant. Up to 30 million people — if you can imagine — that's almost the population of Canada, have been impacted by these floods and have been displaced,” said Livera.

The Pakistani Canadian Association of Nova Scotia plans to continue fundraising and donating toward the cause.