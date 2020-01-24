HALIFAX -- On Thursday morning, New Brunswick RCMP arrested and charged a Nova Scotian man with multiple criminal offences related to human trafficking and drugs following a four-month multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team.

On Thursday, at around 9:25 a.m., the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team, with the assistance of New Brunswick RCMP, arrested 31-year-old Morgan MacDonald outside the Atlantic Institution in Renous, New Brunswick, where he had been serving time for an unrelated matter.

The arrest was made without incident, and MacDonald was taken to Colchester District RCMP and is set to appear in court on Friday.

MacDonald has been charged with multiple offences including:

Four counts of trafficking in underage persons

Receiving a financial or material benefit knowing it resulted from human trafficking

Two counts of procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services

Advertising sexual services

Receiving a material benefit from sexual services

Four counts of luring a child

Possession of child pornography

Three counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

Intimidation of a justice system participant

Two counts of break, enter, and commiting an indictable offence

Three counts of assault

Five counts of trafficking cocaine

Trafficking MDMA/ecstasy

Two counts of trafficking clonazepam

“The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team is focused on holding human traffickers accountable to the full extent of the law while connecting victims with the resources and supports they need,” says Nova Scotia RCMP Corporal Jennifer Clarke. "We hope these charges represent a step forward in the healing process for the victims.”

Police say anyone can become a victim of human trafficking and say victims of human trafficking can exhibit the following signs:

Meets someone (i.e. boyfriend) who treats the victims like a prince or princess.

Starts to withdraw from family and friends (i.e. limits social media use).

Constantly having to check in with someone via cell phone with an urgency to call or text a response.

Changes in physical appearance (such as having hair and nails done).

Receives unexplained gifts.

Received new clothing, lingerie, designer shoes and handbags.

Is escorted and/or watched.

Is isolated from friends and family.

Receives new tattoos (can indicate branding or ownership).

Moves addresses frequently and/or often stays in hotels.

Suffers unexplained injuries or bruises.

Police are asking anyone who has been trafficked or suspects they’re being trafficked; or anyone who knows someone who is being trafficked, to contact the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team at 902-449-2425 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An ongoing investigation continues. The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team is leading the investigation and was assisted by Colchester District RCMP, the Vice Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, Truro Police Service and New Brunswick RCMP.