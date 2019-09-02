

With Labour Day having its roots in protest, people nationwide gathered to celebrate strides made on behalf of labourers in Canada. In Halifax, many unions came together on Monday to honour past struggles of the working class, while looking forward to the future with the 2019 Labour Day Parade.

Beginning at Victoria Park, members of various unions gathered for speeches before taking to the streets to march in the parade. For most of those present, Labour Day is a union celebration.

“What we're trying to do is get people to reflect on the fact that they have rights and benefits in a workplace that otherwise wouldn't have been there if it wasn't for their union,” says Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union president, Jason MacLean.

Many members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union were present at the gathering – a group hoping to wrap up its negotiations with the Nova Scotia government soon.

“We certainly don't aim for labour strife,” says Nova Scotia Teachers Union president, Paul Wozney. “We entered into this process in good faith, and we're looking to conclude that process in good faith – with an agreement that my members can ratify believing that it's good for them, and also that it's an agreement that the government can feel good about for the people of Nova Scotia.”

Activist group Fight for $15 joined the march as well – noting Nova Scotia's $11.55 minimum wage needs to improve.

“Right now the state of affairs in employment is really dismal,” says Fight for $15 labour activist, Lisa Cameron. “We're seeing an increase in precarious work, we're seeing an increase in the misclassification of workers as independent contractors, for example – so we need legislation that is going to be up to date with the current state of affairs in the province.”

Meanwhile, residents also celebrated on the Halifax Commons – looking ahead to the future while remembering the struggles and achievements of the past.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff