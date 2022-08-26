Nova Scotians aged 5 to 11 eligible for COVID-19 booster doses next month

With back-to-school season right around the corner, young children in Nova Scotia will soon be eligible for their first COVID-19 booster.

Beginning the week of Sept. 6, children aged five to 11 can get a COVID-19 booster if they have already had their first two doses of the vaccine.

The province says children in that age range who have not had the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should do so soon so they are protected against the virus when they return to school this fall.

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is the only vaccine available as a booster for children aged five to 11.

Booster dose appointments for children aged five to 11 will be available to book in early September.

The provincial government also announced that another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to people aged 12 and older in Nova Scotia beginning the week of Sept. 19, regardless of the number of booster doses they have previously received.

Appointments for those 12 and older will become available in mid-September.

"We know that immunity from previous COVID-19 infection decreases over time, so even if you have already had COVID-19, it remains important to continue to get any vaccine dose available to you," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

"The combined protection from up-to-date vaccinations and COVID-19 infection can provide stronger immunity than from infection or vaccination alone. The COVID-19 vaccines available to us help to reduce severe outcomes, making it important for all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated as we are seeing more and more people becoming reinfected with COVID-19."

Guidelines for COVID-19 immunizations suggest that people wait until 168 days after their last vaccine before booking a subsequent booster. The interval of 168 days also applies to those who have been infected with COVID-19.

For those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, a shorter interval of 120 days is required between COVID-19 vaccine doses, or after contracting COVID-19.

When appointments become available, they can be booked online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

Nova Scotia reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, 492 people in Nova Scotia have died due to COVID-19.

The province also reported 34 new hospital admissions and 1,360 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 14.8 per cent of people in Nova Scotia had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.4 per cent had one dose, 81.8 per cent had two doses, and 52.6 per cent had three or more doses.