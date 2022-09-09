Nova Scotians at high risk for monkeypox can soon book a vaccine appointment

People in Nova Scotia who have a high risk of contracting monkeypox will soon be able to book a free, pre-exposure vaccine appointment.

The province announced Friday that the vaccine is expected to be available the week of Sept. 19. Details will be available next week on how and when people can book their appointments.

The Halifax Sexual Health Centre will host the first vaccine clinic.

“Halifax Sexual Health Centre is proud to be a location that community members associate with confidentiality, safety and excellent care. We look forward to delivering this much-needed service,” said Abbey Ferguson, the centre’s executive director, in a news release.

The province says it also worked with prideHealth, the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia, and the Community-Based Research Centre in Vancouver to create the program.

The vaccine will only be available to those who identify as a cisgender or transgender queer man, a two-spirit person or a non-binary person who has sexual contact with a cisgender or transgender queer man, a two-spirit person or a non-binary person, and have at least one of the following:

two or more sexual partners as defined above in the last three months, or is planning to

a diagnosis of a bacterial sexually transmitted infection in the last three months

attended, worked at, or volunteered at an event/social venue for sexual contact, such as a bath house or sex club, in the last three months, or is planning to

had anonymous sex in the last three months, or is planning to

engaged as a worker or a client in sex work, or is planning to

have sexual contact with someone who meets the above criteria

Only residents, or people living in the province for prolonged periods, who meet the eligibility criteria will be offered the vaccine, called Imvamune.

Work is also underway to establish more clinics across Nova Scotia, according to the province.

Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.

“By ensuring those at greatest risk of being exposed to the virus have access to a vaccine before a potential exposure, it will help to protect against the virus, limit the spread and help reduce serious symptoms,” he said.

Nova Scotia confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Aug. 23.

The World Health Organization first declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Monkeypox is a virus that spreads through close contact with an infected person. That could include sexual activity, direct contact with monkeypox sores, inhaling respiratory droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes, and coming in close contact with a contaminated item, like a bedsheet.

However, monkeypox is being spread largely through sexual contact during this outbreak.

Typical symptoms include chills, fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain and exhaustion. A rash or sores are common, and usually start on the face, legs or arms, but can also affect other body parts.

Symptoms usually develop five to 21 days after someone has been exposed to the virus.