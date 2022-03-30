Nova Scotians can cast their lines Friday as the 2022 sportfishing season opens

Last year, more than 78,000 sportfishing licences were sold, which the province says was the highest participation in Nova Scotia since 1985. (Photo courtesy: Brandon MacKenzie) Last year, more than 78,000 sportfishing licences were sold, which the province says was the highest participation in Nova Scotia since 1985. (Photo courtesy: Brandon MacKenzie)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Testimony: Pope approved Vatican payout for London property

Pope Francis allegedly authorized negotiating an exit strategy for a key figure in the Vatican's bungled London real estate investment and was so satisfied with the outcome that he paid for a celebratory dinner at a fancy Roman fish restaurant the night the 15-million- euro payout closed, a defendant in the Vatican's extortion trial testified Wednesday.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island