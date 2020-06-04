HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians can fish for free during the province’s upcoming annual Sportfishing Weekend.

Anglers can fish without a general fishing licence on June 6 and 7. The provincial government says all bag limits and other regulations still apply.

Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic still apply, as well.

The province is reminding anglers that gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted. They must also adhere to the physical-distancing guidelines, keeping six feet or two metres from those who are not in their household or family household bubble.

"This event is a great opportunity for Nova Scotians young and old to get out and try their hand at fishing," said Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Keith Colwell in a news release.

"Since the season began on May 1, we have seen a tremendous interest in sportfishing as an activity the whole family can enjoy."

The province says more than 67,000 people participated in sportfishing last year, making it one of the most popular outdoor sports in Nova Scotia.