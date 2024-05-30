Nova Scotians can soon apply for funding to help cover cost of sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies

Nova Scotians living with diabetes will soon be able to apply for funding that will cover the cost of sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies.

The Sensor-Based Glucose Monitoring Program is open to residents with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes who meet specific criteria, including needing multiple daily injections of insulin, according to a Thursday news release from the government.

The province says the program is income-based, with no deductible for people with an annual household income less than $60,000.

People with a household income between $60,000 and $150,000 pay a deductible between $500 and $1,000.

“People living with diabetes shouldn’t have to bear the cost of equipment and supplies while trying to manage a condition that can be life-changing,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in the news release. “The new program will help more people afford the equipment and supplies they need, to better manage their care.”

Coverage for sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies will also be available under existing pharmacare programs starting next week.

Patients can choose the programs – pharmacare or the new program – that best suits their individual or financial circumstances.

In either case, the province says patients with private insurance must maximize that coverage first.

According to the province's release, more than 106,000 Nova Scotians have diabetes, and between five and 10 per cent have Type 1 diabetes.

Sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies can cost between $3,000 and $4,000 each year.

Eligible Nova Scotians can start applying for the funding on Monday.

