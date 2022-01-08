Nova Scotians clean up following winter storm, thousands still in the dark

Many Nova Scotians spent Saturday cleaning up after a mix of heavy, wet snow, rain and high winds hit the region.

The weather caused widespread power outages in the province. Nova Scotia Power said as of 11 a.m. Saturday, crews restored power to 84 per cent of all customers who lost service.

“We have around 400 people – powerline technicians, forestry works, damage assessors and others – on the ground across the province responding to this storm,” said Sean Borden, Nova Scotia Power Storm Lead in a news release. “We also have hundreds more working behind the scenes to support restoration efforts. Our teams and crews will continue to work to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.”

Nova Scotia Power said areas like Clare, Digby, Bridgetown, Kingston and Coldbrook were hit by significant amounts of heavy snow combined with high winds overnight. While parts of the eastern shore and Cape Breton saw some of the highest winds in the province at over 100 km/hr.

As of 12:30 p.m., the online power outage map showed about 26,000 customers were still without electricity in Nova Scotia.

PARKING BAN LIFTED IN HALIFAX

In a news release, The Halifax Regional Municipality said clean up operations were active in all areas, with a focus on priority routes. According to the city, the majority of main arterials are clear and passable.

The overnight winter parking ban has been lifted in both Zone 1 – Central and Zone 2 – Non-Central.

Green cart collection services for Halifax, Sackville, Fall River, Waverley, Cole Harbour, Westphal and Cherry Brook that were previously scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7, will instead occur on Friday, Jan. 21, due to the storm.

WINTER STORM WARNING CONTINUES FOR PARTS OF CAPE BRETON

Inverness and Victoria Counties in Cape Breton remain under a winter storm warning Saturday, with an additional 5 centimeters of snow expected.

Environment Canada said strong winds could cause whiteout conditions.

According to the weather service, conditions will be improving from west to east on Saturday.