Nova Scotians concerned about wildfires in B.C.

A number of Nova Scotians are closely watching the fires in British Columbia, concerned about friends and family living there. Others are sharing heartfelt concern, given they faced a similar situation with the wildfires in Nova Scotia just a few months ago.

The fire in B.C. grew tremendously over recent days, causing concerns for Ryan Jackson, who spent several years living in Kelowna.

Jackson fears for the place he once called home and his friends who still live there.

“A few of them have a few things packed and their pets ready to go in case of an evacuation order and that’s worrisome,” he said.

It was Thursday night when high winds whipped a nearby wildfire roughly 100 times its previous size.

In the midst of all the chaos, Jackson said he has reached out to a few friends, but hasn’t heard much back yet.

“Usually, at least one of the three or four people I reached out to would’ve got back to me by now, I’m sure they’re OK, but I’m sure they also have a lot on their plate.”

About 36,000 people have received evacuation alerts across B.C., warning people to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

All of it is a familiar scenario for families in Nova Scotia who had to evacuate their homes just over three months ago.

“A bit of trigger to look back and understand that we weren’t very far away that a few months ago, and you just feel absolute empathy and concern for the people and the families involved,” said Dustin O’Leary, a Westwood Hills resident.

Despite it being months, many of the residents in Upper Tantallon are still in the process of rebuilding.

“It’s still very raw right now for everybody. Hearing a siren in the neighbourhood here right now -- I think jars folks and everybody is attentive and wants to know what’s going on and wants to know that everybody is OK.”

