Nova Scotians dance in the streets, surf on the seas amid warm weather

The unusually warm temperatures have people doubting Nova Scotia‘s famous rodent weather forecaster after claiming we were in for a long winter.

“I know Shubenacadie Sam said there were six more weeks of winter but I don’t think there is,” says Scott Thompson.

The warm weather prompted Julie Melanson to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day a day early.

“We’re handing out some treat bags and some free hot chocolate and just having a little dance and some good times,” says Melanson.

Out at Lawrencetown beach, surfers drawn by the warm weather quickly found out the water temperature did match.

“It’s very cold in there,” said surfer Ariel Tzadok. “I have my gloves with my gear and I’m all wet suited up for today.”

The temperatures that are bringing people outside are not just nice -- they’re record-setting. Eclipsing the previous high temperature of 10.8 C set in 2016.

“I think this is pretty much June weather,” said Thompson.

As much as humans are enjoying temperatures in the teens in mid-February it is a different story for animals.

“Birds might build a nest and lay their eggs and they’re getting ready and then if a cold snap comes in that’s very difficult for them, they may lose that nest of eggs," says Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife.

Swinimer adds that the animals will most likely adapt. The same goes for people who get to enjoy a spring-like day in what is usually the dead of winter.