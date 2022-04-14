Nova Scotians encouraged to honour mass shooting victims, survivors with moments of silence next week

As the two-year anniversary of Canada's worst mass shooting approaches, Premier Tim Houston is asking Nova Scotians to remember the 22 people and unborn child that were killed on April 18 and 19 in 2020.

During a House of Assembly sitting Thursday, Houston encouraged people to pause for a moment of silence at noon on Monday and Tuesday in honour of the victims and survivors of the mass shooting.

"April 18 and 19, 2020, forever changed us as Nova Scotians. Two years after this unspeakable tragedy, the heartbreak and sorrow remain," said Houston.

"We cannot imagine the pain and suffering the victims' families have endured. We stand with you today and on all days."

Flags at all provincial government buildings and institutions, including Province House, will fly at half-mast from sunrise Monday to sunset Tuesday.

Houston says citizens, businesses and community organizations are also encouraged to lower their flags to half-mast during the two-day anniversary.

"It is important that we stand together this year and in all future years," said Houston. "Together we remain Nova Scotia strong."

Houston ended his speech Thursday by inviting members of legislation to join in a minute of silence to honour the victims.

"We will always remember them, hold them in our thoughts and in our hearts," said the premier.

LEGISLATION TO ESTABLISH PROVINCIAL DAYS OF REMEMBRANCE

Houston says the province also plans to introduce legislation this fall to establish April 18 and 19 as provincial Days of Remembrance.

"Before introducing that legislation, we will consult with the families through the Department of Justice to ensure we are remembering their loved ones in the ways they think they should be remembered," said Houston.

The Days of Remembrance will allow Nova Scotians to remember the victims and also reflect on how those days brought everyone together as a community, a province and a nation, said Houston.

"They united us and showed our collective strength," he said. "That resilience is most evident in family members left behind and in the individuals and groups that have been supporting them - schools, community groups and many other organizations have been there to help."

A public inquiry into the mass shooting is currently underway in Halifax.