HALIFAX -- With just over a week until Christmas Day, most Maritimers would typically already have plans in place for the holiday season.

But in a year like no other, uncertainty is making it tough to plan for Christmas, especially for residents of Nova Scotia’s Central Zone.

For those living in the Halifax area and Hants County, many are unsure of what this Christmas will look like, as the area has been under additional travel and gathering restrictions since Nov. 26.

Halifax resident Brian George was hoping to visit his aunt and uncle in Cape Breton, but he’s not sure that will happen.

“I don’t want to wake up on Christmas Eve and be like ‘we’re on our way’. A little planning would have been nice,” says George.

Haleigh Forbes agrees. The restrictions have meant no visits to her in-laws in the Valley, or with her 89-year-old grandmother in Pictou County.

With daily new cases in the single digits for more than a week, Forbes hopes that means the restrictions are loosened in time for Christmas.

“I hope that the province sees that, how well we are doing, and takes that into consideration,” says Forbes.

Since Nov. 26, Halifax and Hants County has allowed no indoor dining at restaurants, gyms have been closed, retailers have been operating at 25 per cent capacity, and social gatherings have been limited to five.

Those restrictions expire on Dec. 16, and Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will have an update on Wednesday afternoon.

Restaurant owners are also anxiously awaiting word on whether the restrictions in the Halifax area will be lifted.

Restaurant owner Andy Thomson wishes businesses would get an advance heads-up on any changes.

“There’s just not enough information flowing for us to make decisions with staff,” says Thomson. “For ordering food, we do operate with a perishable product.”

In Halifax’s empty gyms and fitness centres, many owners are doing what they can to keep clients moving with video classes, waiting to see when they can reopen.

Gym owners agree that communication is key to cut down confusion if, or when, changes happen.

“As much as they need to communicate with us, we need to communicate with our instructors,” says gym co-owner Leanne McDow.

“So if we can know what’s coming down the pipe a little bit better, then that helps us plan better,” says gym co-owner Sonny Wilson.

Normally Halifax’s St. Andrews United church welcomes 800 attendees for its services on Christmas.

But this year, the Parish has decided to keep things virtual so they won’t have to turn anyone away, even if gathering limits increase.

“So that everyone who considers this place their home, even the ones who only show up on Christmas Eve, might have that experience too,” says Rev. Susan Chapman.

As Nova Scotians wait for more details on what Christmas will look like this year, they do know it will be unlike any other before it.