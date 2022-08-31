Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service

Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).

Beginning Wednesday, anyone on Nova Scotia's Need a Family Practice registry can sign up for the service.

Previously, people had to receive an email invitation to use the virtual-care option.

"We want Nova Scotians to be able to access care when and where they need it. As we continue to recruit more health-care workers and find innovative health-care solutions, we are pleased that all Nova Scotians on the registry will be able to use VirtualCareNS," said Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson in a news release Wednesday.

"VirtualCareNS is free, effective, and a convenient way for Nova Scotians [to] get medical care."

VirtualCareNS was launched as a pilot in May 2021. Since then, the province says it has offered more than 21,000 virtual appointments, including care and advice for mental health concerns, prescription renewals, skin problems, infections, minor injuries, joint pain and other issues.

The province says the service will offer about 150 to 200 virtual appointments each weekday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., as well as Monday evenings until 7 p.m.

"VirtualCareNS is a readily available option for people who don't have a regular family doctor or nurse practitioner to access the care they need. The unique design of this program, combining virtual care with an in-person follow-up option if needed, has garnered national and international attention as a leading practice," said Gail Tomblin Murphy, the vice-presidentof research, innovation and discovery, and chief nurse executive at Nova Scotia Health.

Currently, there are 61 primary care providers delivering care through VirtualCareNS, including 54 family doctors and seven nurse practitioners. The province says more providers are also being recruited.

As of Aug. 1, more than 105,000 Nova Scotians had their names on the Need a Family Practice registry.