Nova Scotians prepare for online learning beginning Jan. 10

Brittany Snow has two children who attend elementary school in Nova Scotia.

She says she has mixed reactions when it comes to students moving to online learning next week.

“Personally, I prefer a cautious approach,” said Snow.

However, she also agrees with those who prefer a traditional classroom setting.

“It does contribute to mental health for everyone, not just the children but also the parents. Though I work from home, having to manage my children’s online learning while working is challenging.”

Paul Wozney, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, said since the pandemic began, teachers have called for improved protective equipment for staff and better ventilation systems.

“This is the first time we have seen a government listen to school staff about what is needed to keep schools open safely and sustainably,” said Wozney.

Next week, air quality systems in 71 Nova Scotia schools will be upgraded. Higher quality masks and COVID-19 test kits will also be provided for all students.

In a statement, the Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development told CTV News, “High-quality, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are effective in capturing airborne particles.”

There has been no mention of early childhood education. CUPE, the union representing 200 daycare workers, addressed the issue in a statement

“Many of these classrooms do not have windows or the proper ventilation to help reduce airborne transmission,” CUPE 4745 President Margot Nickerson, said in a statement. “Will childcare centres be outfitted with HEPA filtration systems like schools are receiving?”

“With food costs going up and staffing costs going up, I can’t even imagine the cost,” said Lindsay Awalt, co-owner of Fall River Childcare Centre in Fall River, N.S.

The owners Fall River Childcare Centre are not a part of CUPE but they do share the same concerns.

“We would like to see more rapid test available to staff and children,” said Molly Rogers, co-owner of Fall River Childcare Centre.