HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians woke up to a winter wonderland after snow fell throughout most of the province from Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

A low-pressure system passed south of Nova Scotia on Thursday, bringing snow to most of the province.

According to Environment Canada, reported snowfall amounts throughout the province ranged from 8 centimetres at the Yarmouth International Airport to up to 27 centimetres at Kejimujik National Park.

With most of the Halifax area reporting 10-16 centimetres, many spent Friday morning digging out as winter works crews continued to clear the roads.

Police in the Halifax area said few cars were on the roads Thursday night, and they only responded to a few minor collisions.

Traffic note: Hwy 102 inbound is clear in right lane, with slush in passing lane. Travel is good until you get to the Hwy 118 connector, inbound. Completely snow covered in both lanes.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM @VirginRadioHali @CTVMorningAtl pic.twitter.com/QZbXyhP686 — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) December 18, 2020

Halifax Regional Police also warned that while the city’s winter parking ban ended at 6 a.m. Friday, parked vehicles may still be ticketed or towed for obstructing snow removal, and they recommend avoiding parking vehicles on streets that require clearing, if possible.

All schools in Tri-County and South Shore regional centres for education are closed Friday, while many other schools delayed opening by two hours.

Several Halifax Transit bus routes were operating on a snow plan Friday morning. However, they were all lifted within several hours and all routes have resumed regular weekday service.

Canada Post also issued a mail delivery alert for the province, indicating that inclement weather may cause delays.

Friday’s forecast is mainly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries affecting all three Maritime provinces.