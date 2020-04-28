HALIFAX -- The calendar says the end of April, but many Maritimers woke up Tuesday morning to weather that feels more like mid-February.

A blast of wintery weather continues to affect the Maritimes with rain, snow and high winds all in Tuesday’s forecast.

A messy start to the day across the Maritimes, with a slow moving low-pressure system that isn’t expected to clear up until early Wednesday morning.

“As we head into the afternoon we are going to see some wet snow turn over to rain, or mix into rain across the region, but we will still see some heavy pockets of snow developing over eastern sections of Nova Scotia up into Cape Breton Island,” said CTV Atlantic weather specialist Ceilidh Miller.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County, with between 10-20 centimetres of snow expected to continue into the evening.

The forecast for Cape Breton also includes maximum wind gusts of up to 70 km/h, and ice pellets mixing with snow in the afternoon.

The messy morning weather already caused some transportation issues on N.S. highways, including a vehicle off the road on Highway 102, just before Exit 6.

What a difference a day makes!

MVA, Hwy 102 outbound, just before Exit 6(airport). Roads are snow https://t.co/6Y5vxlaE3i injuries.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/u8sonEiHOW — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) April 28, 2020

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

There are special weather statements in effect for the rest of the province, with a mix of snow and high winds expected.

‘Nova Scotia is getting one of its last blasts of wintry weather. There are snowy and icy patches around the province, especially in the eastern Mainland and Cape Breton where snow is expected to be heaviest. Be prepared and remember to drive to conditions’ tweeted Nova Scotia's province’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Marine Atlantic has postponed their North Sydney and Port aux Basques ferry service on Tuesday due to the impending weather conditions.

The ferry leaving North Sydney, originally scheduled to depart at 12:30 p.m., is postponed to 11:15 p.m.

The ferry leaving Port aux Basques, originally scheduled to depart at 11:45 a.m. is postponed to 11:45 p.m.