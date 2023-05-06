Nova Scotians watch historic coronation of King Charles III

Nearly 100 royal watchers and dignitaries gathered at government house in Halifax before the sunrise to watch the crowning of King Charles III.

Nova Scotia’s Lieutenant Governor, Arthur J. LeBlanc, organized a lottery for Nova Scotians to sign up in order to attend.

The King’s representative watched the ancient ceremony with attendees that were chosen from the lottery. According to his private secretary, Christopher McCreery, hosting events like these is a key aspect of his role.

“One of the roles of Lieutenant Governor is to celebrate happy occasions and to bring Nova Scotians and Canadians together and this seemed like a great way to do it.”

The pomp ceremony embedded in the ancient service was mesmerizing to many who attended.

“It’s an important historical event. For the last coronation, my mother wasn’t alive. It’s just a neat thing to see and share history,” said Cheryl Lavoie.

“I thought it was beautiful. It was very well done. The attention to detail was immaculate,” exclaimed another attendee.

Once the viewing was over, the ceremonies outside government house began.

With the flags representing Nova Scotia flying, Premier Tim Houston noted the Monarch’s importance to the military.

“When I think of His Majesty, I am especially moved by his connection with our members of our Canadian armed forces and our veterans. I’m sure it’s a by-product of his time as a naval officer.”

The Canadian and Nova Scotian flags were raised and above it rose the King’s coronation flag.

At the short distance to Citadel Hill, a 21-gun salute rang out in honour of the new King.

The event concluded with a last tribute to the new monarch, which included a tree planted at government house.

“The planting of a tree symbolized life and today’s coronation is a mark of that new life and new generation,” explained Houston.

A memorable and significant day to Nova Scotia and Canada as the sun rises on the reign of King Charles III.