HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians who travelled outside Canada are being asked to avoid long-term care homes and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

In a news release Monday, the province says it is restricting visitors who have travelled outside the country in the last 14 days from entering long-term care homes.

The directive comes as Canada reports its first COVID-19 death in British Columbia. One of the residents of a care home in North Vancouver's Lynn Valley, whose case was announced Saturday, died on Sunday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced during a news conference.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 72 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

In Nova Scotia, anyone who travelled outside Canada is being asked to monitor their health for 14 days after returning home. The province says travellers who feel unwell should stay home and limit contact with the public.

"We are expanding our screening to include travel outside of the country as the virus continues to spread," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, on Monday.

"With more cases expected in Canada and spread into the community likely, we are adapting our processes to respond to this rapidly evolving situation."

As of 4 p.m. Monday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Maritimes, but all three provincial governments say they are monitoring the situation, and are asking residents who travelled outside Canada to closely monitor their health for 14 days.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness and dry cough.

WHO says some patients may also experience aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat, or diarrhea, while some people don’t develop any symptoms and feel fine.

WHO says most people with COVID-19 -- roughly 80 per cent -- recover from the disease without needing special treatment. About 1 in 6 people with the disease will become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing.

The Nova Scotia government says residents should follow these steps in order prevent the spread of COVID-19: