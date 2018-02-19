

CTV Atlantic





Some advocates in Halifax are looking to revisit a name change that happened along Gottingen Street almost 40 years ago.

“In the early ‘80s in Halifax’s north end, namely the northern part of Gottingen Street, the cut off being Young Street got renamed into Novalea Drive," says journalist Robert Devet.

The Municipality of Halifax first considered renaming the street in early 1981. It started when 219 signed a petition for the change, and a small survey of 171 residents found the majority in favour.

“The people along that part of what is now called Novalea felt that they were completely different, and they didn't want to associate with (Gottingen),” says Devet.

African Nova Scotian activist and academic Lynn Jones remembers the early days of Gottingen when it was a thriving neighborhood. But she says things started to change when more people moved in and there was an economic downturn. Then came the violent 1981 riot at police headquarters.

A short time later, council approved the change without community consultation.

“It just seemed to have come all of the sudden,” says Jones. “We didn't have at the time the name of gentrification. I think that terminology came much later, but that's exactly what was taking place at that time.”

Jones likes the idea of opening up the debate again, but hopes the community is consulted this time.

In Halifax's north end, there’s similar support.

“If it's going help people feel respected in their community, I'm sure it's going to be controversial, but I love Gottingen Street,” says one north-end resident.

“People think (Novalea) is a better street. That is why they would prefer, the Novalea name than Gottingen, but if it stays Gottingen, that’s O.K.,” says another north-end resident.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.