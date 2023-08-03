NS Health narrowing in on source of Legionella in New Glasgow area

A cooling tower at the Aberdeen Hospital in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County is under the microscope as health investigators try to identify a possible source of Legionella.

An outbreak of the bacteria was reported last week in the New Glasgow area.

So far, nine cases along with another 20 suspected infections are being treated.

Potential exposures may have started as early as July 1.

In a release Thursday, Nova Scotia Health says the cooling tower in question has been shut down pending the results of their probe.

“Nova Scotia Health proactively carried out additional cleaning on the Aberdeen Hospital cooling tower including chlorination which generally is an immediate resolution,” Bethany McCormick, Nova Scotia Health’s VP of operations for the Northern Zone, said in the release.

The cooling tower is part of the hospital’s air conditioning system.

Nova Scotia Health says there is a low health risk to those visiting or receiving care at the Aberdeen Hospital.

Legionella bacteria can cause a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) called Legionnaires’ disease. Legionella bacteria can also cause a less serious illness called Pontiac fever.

People over 40, smokers, or those with certain medical conditions, including weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions, are at increased risk.

It can be treated with antibiotics, and most cases resolve without long-term effects. Symptoms could appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Although the Aberdeen Hospital’s cooling tower has been shut down, health officials are asking residents of New Glasgow, Trenton and Stellarton to watch for symptoms of illness.

They can include fever, chills, cough and difficulty breathing. Other symptoms can also develop, such as headaches, muscle pain and digestive problems (e.g., loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea).

Legionella is not spread from person to person and not from drinking tap water.

The source of most Legionella infections is breathing the mist or vapor from a contaminated water source, such as evaporating cooling systems, hot tubs, and decorative water features.

Nova Scotia Health says Legionella is present in the environment in Nova Scotia, however it rarely causes severe illness.

Laboratory testing to confirm the source of Legionella can take days or even weeks.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.