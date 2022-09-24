NS RCMP investigate eighth 'suspicious fire' in Cumberland County region

Members of the Cumberland County District RCMP are investigating what they are calling the eighth 'suspicious fire' that took place in the county.

Officers and the Springhill Volunteer Fire Department attended to the scene Thursday at an abandoned house on Rodney Road at around 6:15 p.m.

According to police, fire officials extinguished the fire, but the residence suffered a significant amount of damage.

"The fire is believed to be suspicious and RCMP officers have secured the scene as they await assistance from the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office," said RCMP, in a news release.

Investigators continue to ask the public to report any information they may have to assist the investigation into these incidents.

Those with information are asked to contact Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-597-3779 or Crime Stoppers.

Each investigation is ongoing.