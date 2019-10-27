HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision that involved a police cruiser early Sunday morning in Lunenburg County.

On Sunday at around 12:45 a.m., police say a marked police cruiser was travelling Northbound on Northwest Road on route to assist another officer when the collision occurred.

The other vehicle contained three people, none of whom were injured. Meanwhile, the RCMP officer was transported to hospital to be assessed.

Police continue to investigate.