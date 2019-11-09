A male RCMP officer from Nova Scotia is accused of sexually assaulting a woman known to him.

On Wednesday, police were informed of an alleged sexual assault of a woman by a member of the Northeast Nova District RCMP. Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team says the call was received by Pictou District RCMP.

The Nova Scotia RCMP has referred the investigation to SIRT. Under the Police Act, SIRT must file a public report on the investigation within three months after it's finished.