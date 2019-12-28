NS RCMP seek public's help in solving case of sunk fishing boat
On Friday, RCMP responded to a report of a fishing boat, which sunk in the St. Peter’s Canal. Police say the boat was later removed from the canal and examined – the incident was deemed suspicious.
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is seeking the public’s help in solving a case of mischief, which happened in St. Peter’s, N.S., between Thursday evening and early Friday morning.
RCMP is asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-535-2002 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The investigation continues.